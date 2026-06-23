UVeye Integrates Carfax Service and Recall Data Into Vehicle Inspection Platform

UVeye has integrated Carfax vehicle history data into its automated drive-through inspection platform, allowing dealerships to pull maintenance records, recall information and condition insights the moment a vehicle enters the service lane.

The integration pairs UVeye’s computer-vision inspection systems — which scan a vehicle’s tires, underbody and exterior as it passes through — with Carfax service history data. Dealerships enrolled in Carfax’s Car Care program can view relevant service and recall information directly within the UVeye interface.

“Our goal has always been to give dealers the most complete picture of every vehicle the moment it arrives in their service lane.