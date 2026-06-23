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Lemonade Expands Autonomous Car Insurance for Tesla FSD to Colorado

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Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) said June 22 that its Autonomous Car insurance is now available in Colorado, bringing to the state a usage-based product that gives Tesla owners 50% off every mile driven using the automaker’s Full Self-Driving (Supervised) technology.

The expansion continues an early test of whether autonomous-assisted driving can be priced directly into auto premiums. Lemonade’s premise — that miles driven under FSD carry lower crash risk than human-driven miles.

“Today, we’re bringing Lemonade Autonomous Car to Tesla drivers in Colorado. This first-of-its-kind insurance product cuts Tesla’s cost of ownership by slashing insurance prices in half for miles

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