IAA Adds Matus International to El Salvador Market Alliance Network

IAA, the salvage and total-loss vehicle auction unit of RB Global Inc. (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA), has launched a new Market Alliance in El Salvador with Matus International, expanding a network the company first established in the country in 2022. Matus International will operate an auction center in the capital, San Salvador, providing local support to buyers who browse, bid on and purchase vehicles through IAA’s digital marketplace.

Extending in-market access to buyers across Central America widens the pool of bidders competing for that inventory, a dynamic that can support salvage returns at a time when rising repair costs continue