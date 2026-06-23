California Bureau of Automotive Repair Suspends Los Angeles Collision Repair Center Over Predatory Towing Scheme

BAR received 30 complaints during roughly one year when the business had been licensed.

A California administrative law judge has suspended the automotive repair dealer registration of Los Angeles collision repair facility LA Custom Collision LLC, finding that the business ran a predatory towing and storage-fee scheme that defrauded crash victims and their insurers out of thousands of dollars.

The Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR) announced the suspension June 22, three days after Administrative Law Judge Ji-Lan Zang of the state Office of Administrative Hearings granted the bureau’s petition for an interim suspension order. The suspension took effect immediately and