AutoNation Acquires Three Bay Area Luxury Dealerships

Acquisition includes collision repair center.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) has acquired three luxury dealerships in the San Francisco Bay Area — Audi Fremont, Mercedes-Benz of Fremont and Porsche Fremont — in a transaction that took effect June 22.

The Fremont stores generate about $400 million in combined annual revenue and sell about 4,800 new and used vehicles a year, according to AutoNation. The acquisition expands the company’s California network to 46 locations, including 21 premium luxury stores, seven domestic stores, 16 import stores, a collision center and an auction center.

“This acquisition strengthens our Premium Luxury portfolio in a highly