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Progressive Donates to Collision Engineering Career Alliance

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The Collision Engineering Career Alliance said June 22 that Progressive has made a charitable contribution to support its collision repair technician training program, adding one of the nation’s largest auto insurers to a growing roster of industry donors. The alliance did not disclose the size of the gift.

“This is a national movement to connect industry, education and employers in collision repair and we rely on engaged, forward-thinking companies, such as Progressive, to help shape its direction,” said Mary Mahoney, president of the Collision Engineering Career Alliance. “Our supporters play a key role in how we reach more students and

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