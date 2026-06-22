Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index Rises 0.6% in Mid-June

Index climbs back toward its March peak as electric-vehicle values widen their lead over the broader market.
Wholesale used-vehicle prices rose in the first half of June, lifting the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) to 213.9 on a mix-, mileage- and seasonally adjusted basis, Cox Automotive reported June 17. The reading marked a 0.6% increase from May and left the index 2.6% above June 2025.
Stronger used-vehicle valuations tend to keep more damaged vehicles in the repair pipeline by raising the threshold at which insurers declare a total loss, while pushing replacement costs higher when vehicles do total out.
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.