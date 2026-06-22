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Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index Rises 0.6% in Mid-June

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Index climbs back toward its March peak as electric-vehicle values widen their lead over the broader market.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices rose in the first half of June, lifting the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) to 213.9 on a mix-, mileage- and seasonally adjusted basis, Cox Automotive reported June 17. The reading marked a 0.6% increase from May and left the index 2.6% above June 2025.

Stronger used-vehicle valuations tend to keep more damaged vehicles in the repair pipeline by raising the threshold at which insurers declare a total loss, while pushing replacement costs higher when vehicles do total out.

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