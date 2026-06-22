CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Highline Warren Hosts Volunteers to Assemble Women in Auto Care Tool Kits

Highline Warren Hosts Volunteers to Assemble Women in Auto Care Tool Kits

By Leave a Comment

Volunteers assembled 40 professional-grade tool kits for female students pursuing automotive careers during a June 17 event hosted by Highline Warren at its Memphis, Tenn., distribution center. The kits will be distributed to high school and post-secondary students through the Women in Auto Care Tool Kit Program.

Volunteers gathered at Highline Warren’s Memphis distribution center to assemble professional-grade tool kits to support the Women in Auto Care scholarship winners.

The Women in Auto Care Tool Kit Program distributes professional-grade starter tools and supplies to scholarship recipients alongside the organization’s cash scholarships, drawing donated products from manufacturers and suppliers across the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey