Highline Warren Hosts Volunteers to Assemble Women in Auto Care Tool Kits

Volunteers assembled 40 professional-grade tool kits for female students pursuing automotive careers during a June 17 event hosted by Highline Warren at its Memphis, Tenn., distribution center. The kits will be distributed to high school and post-secondary students through the Women in Auto Care Tool Kit Program.

The Women in Auto Care Tool Kit Program distributes professional-grade starter tools and supplies to scholarship recipients alongside the organization’s cash scholarships, drawing donated products from manufacturers and suppliers across the