Gas Prices Fall Below $4 as U.S.-Iran Deal to Reopen Strait of Hormuz Pulls Crude Lower

The U.S. national average price of regular gasoline fell below $4 a gallon for the first time since March 30, slipping to $3.999, AAA reported June 18. The decline — a fourth consecutive week of falling prices — came as crude oil retreated on a deal between the United States and Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The pullback eases the operating-cost pressure that built through the spring run-up and removes a headwind to consumer driving as the summer travel season peaks, with potential implications for miles driven and crash frequency.

The drop below $4 caps a sharp reversal