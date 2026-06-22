AASP/NJ Board Meets with New Jersey Insurance Regulator on Claims Practices, Consumer Safety

Members of the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) board met last week in Trenton with New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Acting Commissioner Susan Ochs and her team, pressing the regulator on insurer claims practices and the consumer-safety stakes of manufacturer-based repairs.
The sit-down marks the latest step by the association as part of a multi-year effort in which the association has
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