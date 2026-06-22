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AASP/NJ Board Meets with New Jersey Insurance Regulator on Claims Practices, Consumer Safety

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Members of the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) board met last week in Trenton with New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Acting Commissioner Susan Ochs and her team, pressing the regulator on insurer claims practices and the consumer-safety stakes of manufacturer-based repairs.

AASP/NJ leaders meet with the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance on consumer safety and proper repairs. From left, Jerry McNee, Dean Massimini Sr., Susan Ochs, Ken Miller and Dennis Cataldo Jr.

The sit-down marks the latest step by the association as part of a multi-year effort in which the association has

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