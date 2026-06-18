Sherwin-Williams Opens 2027 Calendar Contests for Three Refinish Brands

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes is accepting submissions for its 2027 annual calendar contests, open to collision repair facilities, restoration shops, independent designers, pinstripers and customizers nationwide. The submission deadline is Aug. 14, 2026, and winners will be announced in early November.

The program runs across three brands — Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes, House of Kolor and Valspar — each with its own submission track. Entries must feature vehicles finished exclusively with one of the three brands’ paint systems.

The contests give collision repair facilities and production shops a route to recognition in the refinish market, alongside the custom painters and restoration specialists who have historically dominated the calendars. Eligible entrants span full restorations and ground-up custom builds, with judging weighted toward paintwork such as airbrushing, pearlescent finishes and specialty effects.

“These annual calendars celebrate the builders and painters who set the standard for excellence in automotive refinishing,” said Tony D’Acquisto, global vice president of marketing for Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “From full restorations to custom builds, this contest is an opportunity to showcase remarkable craftsmanship and highlight the creativity driving today’s automotive paint industry.”

Submissions must include high-resolution images of the completed vehicle along with details on the coatings and products used. Entrants are also encouraged to submit a short video showcasing the build or the story behind the project; selected videos may be featured on Sherwin-Williams and brand social media channels.

Winning entries will be showcased in a dedicated month of the printed calendar. Winners will receive 20 complimentary copies and a social media spotlight on the Sherwin-Williams, House of Kolor or Valspar brand channels.

Each brand contest accepts submissions through a separate webpage. The Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes track is aimed at collision repair professionals and production shops.

“When it comes to paint, we only use Sherwin-Williams. Sunfire PRO has been a fantastic product to work with — the color we chose was a little bit darker, a custom gray I personally created, and the customer absolutely loved how the C10 build came out. Hands down, this is the best truck we’ve ever done so far,” said Bryce Green, owner of Big Kid Custom Rides in Saratoga Springs, Utah, whose C10 build was the May feature in the 2026 Sherwin-Williams calendar.

The House of Kolor track targets custom painters and builders working in color and artistic finishes.

“House of Kolor was chosen for this project because when you’re painting a masterpiece like a ’63 Impala, you need a brand that is synonymous with quality and a truly customized finish. Their products offer deep liquid brilliance and three-dimensional depth that makes the color appear to swim in the sunlight, something that standard paint lines cannot replicate,” said Juan Gonzalez, a custom painter in Orange, California, whose ’63 Impala was the September feature in the 2026 House of Kolor calendar.

The Valspar track is positioned for restoration, customization and collision work.

“We chose Valspar because it’s one of the premium paint systems that we rely on at our shop, along with DeBeer and House of Kolor. Valspar sprays well and finishes great!” said Bo Vescio, owner of Vescio’s Customizing & Restorations in Hastings, Minnesota, the January feature in the 2026 Valspar calendar.