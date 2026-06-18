SEMA Show to Host Techs Rock Awards for Second Year as TechForce Opens 2026 Nominations

The SEMA Show will stage TechForce Foundation’s 8th Annual Techs Rock Awards in Las Vegas this fall, the second consecutive year the automotive aftermarket trade show has hosted the national technician recognition program. Online nominations opened June 15 and close Aug. 3.

The awards honor students and working professionals across six fields, including a Collision, Restoration and Welding category, and TechForce positions them as a response to the technician shortage that collision repair facilities, insurers and vehicle manufacturers all rely on the skilled trades to ease. The foundation, a national 501(c)(3) focused on recruiting and retaining technicians, says the economy