CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / SEMA Show to Host Techs Rock Awards for Second Year as TechForce Opens 2026 Nominations

SEMA Show to Host Techs Rock Awards for Second Year as TechForce Opens 2026 Nominations

By Leave a Comment

The SEMA Show will stage TechForce Foundation’s 8th Annual Techs Rock Awards in Las Vegas this fall, the second consecutive year the automotive aftermarket trade show has hosted the national technician recognition program. Online nominations opened June 15 and close Aug. 3.

The awards honor students and working professionals across six fields, including a Collision, Restoration and Welding category, and TechForce positions them as a response to the technician shortage that collision repair facilities, insurers and vehicle manufacturers all rely on the skilled trades to ease. The foundation, a national 501(c)(3) focused on recruiting and retaining technicians, says the economy

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey