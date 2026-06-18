Plasnomic to Open First Plastic Repair Excellence Center in Dallas

Plasnomic announced June 17 that it will open its first Plastic Repair Excellence Center in Dallas, Texas in August, establishing a combined repair, research, recycling and training facility that the organization intends as the flagship for a planned network of similar centers.

The center is built around a repair-first approach to automotive plastic components — parts such as bumper covers, headlights and textured trim that rank among the most frequently replaced and most costly items on modern collision claims. By shifting volume from replacement toward repair, Plasnomic said a specialized, data-driven model can deliver economic, operational and environmental benefits for