I-CAR’s 2025 Impact Report Cites Record Gold Class Shops

Course completions up 31%.

I-CAR released its 2025 Impact Report documenting record participation in its Gold Class shop recognition program and a 31% increase in course completions across a training catalog the organization expanded to cover advanced driver assistance systems, electric vehicles and new joining methods.

“Vehicle technology is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and the results in the report show how we are collectively rising to meet these challenges with precision, accountability, and a forward-looking commitment to driver safety,” said Kyle Thompson, I-CAR president and CEO.

The report counted 10,722 Gold Class shops at year-end, a 7.1% increase from