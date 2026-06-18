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Caliber Names Max Sorensen Chief Client Officer

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Caliber has named Max Sorensen chief client officer, the company said June 18, putting him in charge of enterprise client strategy across its Caliber Collision, Caliber Auto Glass and Caliber Fleet Solutions brands. He reports to Todd Dillender, Caliber’s chief operating officer.

Sorensen will lead enterprise client strategy and align client engagement with operations, the company said. “Max’s client-first mindset and ability to translate operational excellence into meaningful partner outcomes make him uniquely suited for this role,” said Todd Dillender, chief operating officer. “He has a deep understanding of our clients’ evolving needs and a strong track record of building

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