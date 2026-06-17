U.S. Traffic Volume Up in April Compared to 2025

Drivers logged more miles year-over-year even as pump prices surged on the war with Iran. Rolling 12-month traffic at record levels.

Traffic volume in April was up in the U.S. overall, with drivers logging more miles than a year earlier even as gasoline prices climbed sharply in March and April amid the war with Iran. Travel for the month of April is estimated at 280.5 billion vehicle miles nationwide according to the most recent data released by the Federal Highway Administration, up 1.8 billion vehicle miles, or 0.7%, nationally year-over-year (YoY). Monthly traffic had increased YoY by 2.6% in February