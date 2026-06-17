CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Research / U.S. Traffic Volume Up in April Compared to 2025

U.S. Traffic Volume Up in April Compared to 2025

By Leave a Comment

Drivers logged more miles year-over-year even as pump prices surged on the war with Iran. Rolling 12-month traffic at record levels.

Traffic volume in April was up in the U.S. overall, with drivers logging more miles than a year earlier even as gasoline prices climbed sharply in March and April amid the war with Iran. Travel for the month of April is estimated at 280.5 billion vehicle miles nationwide according to the most recent data released by the Federal Highway Administration, up 1.8 billion vehicle miles, or 0.7%, nationally year-over-year (YoY). Monthly traffic had increased YoY by 2.6% in February

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey