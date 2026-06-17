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Stellantis, Wayve and Uber Form Partnership to Develop Level 4 Robotaxis

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Stellantis, Wayve and Uber said June 17 they have signed a non-binding agreement to jointly develop and deploy Level 4 driverless robotaxis at a global scale, pairing Stellantis vehicle platforms with Wayve’s automated-driving software and Uber’s ride-hailing network.

The memorandum of understanding marks the second robotaxi ecosystem Stellantis has routed through Uber in less than a year, and it adds a new autonomous-driving partner to the automaker’s growing list of self-driving efforts.

“By combining our L4-Ready Platforms, designed from the ground up for safe and efficient driverless operation, with Wayve’s adaptive AI and Uber’s global network, we are accelerating the

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