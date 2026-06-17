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Michelle Allen Named EVP of TERREPOWER Independent Aftermarket Sales

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TERREPOWER, the remanufacturer formerly known as BBB Industries, named Michelle Allen executive vice president of its Independent Aftermarket Sales business, effective June 15. Allen succeeds Chris Garner, who plans to retire at the end of the year.

Michelle Allen was named executive vice president of TERREPOWER’s Independent Aftermarket Sales business.

The appointment continues a run of senior leadership changes at the company, which supplies remanufactured and aftermarket automotive components and has been building its presence in the collision repair market through a dedicated Collision Business Unit.

“Michelle’s customer-first mindset, commercial acumen, and proven ability to lead high-performing teams will be

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