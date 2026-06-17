AWDA Donates $50,040 to University of the Aftermarket Foundation 40th Anniversary Campaign

The Aftermarket Warehouse Distributors Association (AWDA) has donated $50,040 to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation’s 40th anniversary fundraising campaign, taking on the role of Ultimate Ruby Celebration Host for the foundation’s Oct. 31 anniversary event in Las Vegas.

AWDA, a community of the Auto Care Association, is a Diamond Lifetime Trustee of the foundation and one of its founders. The donation secures the campaign’s top supporter position.

As CollisionWeek reported in January, the foundation will award more than $900,000 in scholarships for the 2026-27 academic year — a record — to students enrolled in four-year and two-year colleges