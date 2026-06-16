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Used-Vehicle Listing Prices Reach Highest Since Mid-2023 as May Sales Pace Slows

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The average used-vehicle listing price climbed to $26,918 in May, the highest reading since mid-2023, even as the retail sales pace slowed, according to Cox Automotive’s analysis of vAuto Live Market View data. The figure was up 6.0% from a year earlier and 2.2% from April’s revised $26,329, marking the third consecutive month of above-normal gains.

 

For collision repairers and auto insurers, used-vehicle retail prices feed directly into the actual cash values insurers assign to damaged vehicles. Higher used values raise the repair-cost threshold at which a vehicle is declared a total loss, tending to keep more damaged vehicles

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