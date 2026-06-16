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Universal Technical Institute Completes Nationwide Rollout of Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Training

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Universal Technical Institute (NYSE: UTI) has added battery hybrid electric vehicle and electric vehicle courses to every core Automotive Technology program it offers, making high-voltage vehicle training a standard part of the curriculum at its campuses across the country.

UTI logoThe move feeds an automotive service workforce that the collision repair and claims industries increasingly depend on. As electric and hybrid vehicles take a larger share of the vehicles on the road — and, in turn, of those entering collision repair facilities — shops and insurers face repairs that demand high-voltage safety training, battery and electronic system diagnostics and added ADAS

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