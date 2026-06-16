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Massachusetts Appraiser Board Proposes Ruling Reaffirming Licensed-Appraiser Requirement for Repair Shops

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Board moves to reaffirm its own licensed-appraiser requirement after the Division of Standards stopped mandating one for shop registration. Public comment is open before the July 14 vote.

The Massachusetts Auto Damage Appraiser Licensing Board is seeking public comment on a proposed advisory ruling that would reaffirm that auto body repair shops must keep licensed motor vehicle damage appraisers on staff — or retain them under contract — to prepare insurance damage appraisals, even though a separate state agency has dropped that requirement as a condition of shop registration.

The board, which operates under the Massachusetts Division of Insurance, plans

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