CREF Support and Industry Partnerships Build a New York Collision Repair Pipeline

A New York City career and technical high school has turned more than a decade of Collision Repair Education Foundation support and a widening circle of industry partners into a pipeline that carries students from the classroom to SkillsUSA competition and into entry-level collision repair jobs.

At Thomas A. Edison Career and Technical Education High School, students stay late to practice welds, mask panels and refine spray techniques, and some arrive before classes begin to log hours in the paint booth. Instructors trace much of the program’s growth to