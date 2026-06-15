SUN Collision Adds QuickSpecs Feature for Faster Vehicle Specification Lookups

SUN Collision has added a feature called QuickSpecs to its online repair-information software that surfaces common vehicle specifications — such as wheel torque, engine oil pressure and belt routing data — directly from a technician’s search rather than from long reference tables.

The feature, part of SUN Collision Repair Information, changes how Common Specs appear in both the product’s 1Search Plus search engine and its Common Specs Quick Link menu. SUN Collision is a repair-information brand of Snap-on Inc.

“When technicians need specification information, they need it immediately,” said Chris Bonneau, business manager for SUN Collision. “QuickSpecs helps eliminate unnecessary