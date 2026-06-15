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Missouri’s James Cahill to Represent U.S. in Automobile Technology at WorldSkills 2026 in Shanghai

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SkillsUSA has named James Cahill of St. James, Mo., to represent the United States in Automobile Technology at the 48th WorldSkills Competition, scheduled for Sept. 22-27, 2026, in Shanghai. Cahill is one of nine competitors on the 2026 WorldSkills USA team that SkillsUSA introduced before more than 19,000 attendees at its National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta, Ga.

James Cahill of St. James, Mo., will represent the U.S. in Automobile Technology at the 48th WorldSkills Competition.

Cahill is an automotive student at State Technical College of Missouri and a 2024 graduate of Rolla Technical Institute & Center. He was

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