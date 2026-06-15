Manitoba Public Insurance Expects Record Claims, Phased Repair Response After Severe Storm

Manitoba Public Insurance has received about 20,000 claims since a severe storm swept the Canadian province June 9, a total the public auto insurer expects to become the most it has ever recorded from a single event.

The Crown corporation said the count is on pace to surpass its previous single-event record of about 24,000 claims, set in 1996, and will climb further as damage reports arrive over the coming weeks and months. The storm battered southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg and the Red River Valley, with large hail, heavy rain and high winds, flooding roads, downing trees and producing at