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Lucid Begins Hands-Free Highway Driving Rollout for Gravity SUV

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Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) has begun deploying an over-the-air software update for its Gravity SUV that adds hands-free highway driving in North America, the centerpiece of a broader release that also revises the electric SUV’s navigation, headlights and charging functions.

The hands-free capability runs through DreamDrive 2 Pro, an optional driver-assistance package that supports steering, acceleration and braking on compatible North American highways. When the driver signals, a Hands-Free Lane Change function can move the vehicle into an adjacent lane when conditions are safe, and an Automatic Lane Change function can initiate passing maneuvers to overtake slower traffic.

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