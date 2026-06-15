Consumer Sentiment Rebounds 9% in Preliminary June Reading

Early-month relief at the gas pump lifts sentiment off a record low, though consumers remain wary of stubborn inflation.
Consumer sentiment rose in the preliminary June 2026 reading from the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, as an early-month easing in gasoline prices brought relief to households, though the index remained well below year-ago levels and only modestly above last month’s record low.
The Index of Consumer Sentiment registered 48.9 in the preliminary June release, up 9.2% from 44.8 in May but 19.4% below the June 2025 reading of 60.7. May’s final reading of 44.8 had marked the lowest point
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.