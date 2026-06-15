Consumer Sentiment Rebounds 9% in Preliminary June Reading

Early-month relief at the gas pump lifts sentiment off a record low, though consumers remain wary of stubborn inflation.

Consumer sentiment rose in the preliminary June 2026 reading from the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, as an early-month easing in gasoline prices brought relief to households, though the index remained well below year-ago levels and only modestly above last month’s record low.

The Index of Consumer Sentiment registered 48.9 in the preliminary June release, up 9.2% from 44.8 in May but 19.4% below the June 2025 reading of 60.7. May’s final reading of 44.8 had marked the lowest point