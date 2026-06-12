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U.S. Light Vehicle Aftermarket Forecast to Grow 5.2% in 2026, Top $500 Billion by 2029

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The total U.S. light-duty automotive aftermarket is projected to grow 5.2% year over year in 2026, with the market forecast to surpass $500 billion by 2029, according to the 2026 Joint Channel Market Size and Forecast released June 11 by the Auto Care Association and MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers.

Auto Care AssociationThe report cites rising penetration of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and other emerging technologies as a force elevating repair complexity and service value across the aftermarket.

Prepared by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the Joint Channel Forecast Model examines macroeconomic factors, vehicle trends and consumer behaviors shaping the aftermarket, providing projections through

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