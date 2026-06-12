CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / New Light-Vehicle Sales Rise in May Ending Eight-Month Decline Streak

New Light-Vehicle Sales Rise in May Ending Eight-Month Decline Streak

By Leave a Comment

A softer year-ago comparison and a five-weekend selling month lifted the sales pace, but the year-to-date total remained below last year.

New light-vehicle sales reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 16.1 million units in May 2026, up 3.1% from May 2025, according to the latest National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Market Beat report authored by chief economist Patrick Manzi. The increase was the first year-over-year monthly gain after eight consecutive months of declines.

The new light-vehicle SAAR had fallen for eight straight months through April, when it slipped 7.1% against an April 2025 figure inflated by buyers rushing

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey