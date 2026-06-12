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IAA Increases Annual CREF Donation to $100,000

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Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc. (IAA) is raising its annual contribution to the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) from $75,000 to $100,000 in 2026, the foundation announced.

IAA logo“We increased our donation because the need has grown,” said Mark Helvenston, vice president at IAA and a former CREF board vice chair. “Schools are struggling to keep programs open, students need modern equipment, and the industry needs a stronger pipeline of trained technicians. Rallying around CREF is about doing what’s right for the future of collision repair. Increasing our support from $75,000 to $100,000 this year is a direct investment in the people

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