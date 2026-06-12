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AutoCanada Enters Thunder Bay With Acquisition of Mascarin Collision Centre

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AutoCanada Inc. (TSX: ACQ) has completed its acquisition of Mascarin Collision Centre, a collision repair business in Thunder Bay, Ontario, the company said June 10. The deal establishes AutoCanada’s first presence in the Northern Ontario transportation hub and grows the company’s collision network to 36 centers.

The acquisition lands two days after AutoCanada closed its purchase of Contemporary Coachworks, a two-location luxury collision repair specialist in Calgary, Alberta, continuing an acquisition strategy that has more than doubled the company’s collision footprint from 17 centers in 2021.

Mascarin is the only General Motors-certified collision repair facility in Northwestern Ontario and

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