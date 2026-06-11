IIHS Launches First Commercial Vehicle Safety Evaluations

Four of nine models meet driver protection criteria.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) released the results of its first evaluations of commercial vehicles June 9, finding that four of the first nine heavy-duty pickups and cargo vans assessed come with all the features the institute considers essential for driver protection, including standard front and side airbags, advanced seat belt technology and effective seat belt reminders.

The Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD and Ford F350 SuperCrew pickups and the Chevrolet BrightDrop 400 and Ram ProMaster 2500 cargo vans met all five driver protection criteria. The remaining five models each lack an