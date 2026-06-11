GEICO Names David Foy Chief Financial Officer

Veteran insurance finance executive joins the third-largest U.S. auto insurer effective June 29, reporting to CEO Nancy Pierce.

GEICO announced June 10 that David Foy has been appointed chief financial officer, effective June 29. Foy will be based at the insurer’s headquarters in Bethesda, Md., report to chief executive officer Nancy Pierce and oversee all finance and real estate functions.

The appointment fills out the senior leadership team at the third-largest private passenger auto insurer in the U.S. and one of the largest payers of collision repair claims. As CollisionWeek reported in December, Pierce, a nearly 40-year GEICO veteran