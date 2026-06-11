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Gas Prices Fall for Third Straight Week to $4.13

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The U.S. national average price of regular gasoline has fallen for three consecutive weeks, dropping to $4.13 from a May 21 peak of $4.56, AAA reported June 11. The 43-cent decline brings some relief to drivers at the start of the busy summer travel season, aided by West Texas Intermediate crude holding below $100 a barrel.

The pullback eases the operating-cost pressure that built on collision repair operators through the spring run-up and removes a headwind to consumer driving activity, with potential implications for miles driven and crash frequency heading into the summer claims season.

The decline reverses a surge

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