Driven Brands Reports First Quarter Revenue of $484.4 Million

Sees collision repair industry stabilizing in 2026.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN), the parent company of collision repair networks CARSTAR, Abra and Fix Auto USA and paint franchise Maaco, on June 11 reported first quarter 2026 revenue increased 8% to $484.4 million, with same-store sales up 2.1% across the company’s portfolio.

The report marks the company’s first regular quarterly release since completing the restatement of its prior-period financial statements, and it carried notable commentary for collision repair operators. President and Chief Executive Officer Danny Rivera said the company’s collision business improved sequentially from the fourth quarter and continues to