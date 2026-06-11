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Collision Repair Industry Production Down in April

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Production was down in April both month over month and year over year. Wages for all employees reached new records as production hourly wage growth accelerated to 12.5% from a year earlier.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary April collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production was down both compared to March and from April 2025. Monthly production has been down in 11 of the past 12 months compared to the previous year.

The industry’s total production, which we define as the total

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