AkzoNobel Issues €750 Million Bond to Support Axalta Merger Financing

AkzoNobel N.V. (AMS: AKZA; OTCMKTS: AKZOY) on June 9 launched a €750 million ($868 million) bond with a three-year maturity and a coupon of 3.625%, with proceeds supporting financing initiatives related to the company’s proposed merger with Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

The bond issue is the latest step toward completing the $25 billion all-stock merger of equals the two companies announced in November 2025, a combination of two of the largest coatings suppliers to the collision repair industry that would bring together Axalta’s Cromax, Standox, Spies-Hecker and Nason refinish brands with AkzoNobel’s Sikkens and Lesonal lines.

The bond will