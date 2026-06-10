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Snap-on Acquires Heavy-Duty Diagnostics Provider Diesel Laptops for $100 Million

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Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) announced June 9 that it has acquired Diesel Laptops LLC for approximately $100 million in cash, extending the tool and diagnostics maker’s reach into the commercial truck and off-highway equipment repair markets. The transaction closed June 8.

Snap-On logoThe acquisition adds to the proprietary repair data and diagnostics offerings of Snap-on’s Repair Systems & Information Group, the unit behind the diagnostic platforms and repair information products used widely across collision repair facilities. For shops handling heavy-duty collision and fleet work, the deal puts a major commercial truck diagnostics and repair information provider under the same corporate roof

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