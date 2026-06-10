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SkillsUSA 2026 National Collision Repair, Automotive Refinish and Damage Appraisal Medalists Announced

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The medalists at the 2026 SkillsUSA Championships, held June 1-5 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, have been announced.

The championships brought more than 6,800 state champions to Atlanta to compete in 115 skilled and leadership competitions during the 62nd annual SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference.

I-CAR staff and members of its instructor network volunteered to judge the Collision Repair Technology competitions, evaluating competitors against the same standards applied to working technicians, the organization said in a June 9 announcement.

“SkillsUSA gives us an unmatched opportunity to meet future technicians exactly where they are—at the moment they’re

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