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John Balderree Named Campus President of New Universal Technical Institute Salt Lake City Campus

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Universal Technical Institute (UTI), the automotive/diesel, skilled trades, electrical and energy education division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc., announced that John Balderree has been named Campus President of its new Salt Lake City campus.

John Balderree has been named Campus President of the new UTI Salt Lake City campus.

Most recently, Balderree held senior roles at BYU Pathway Worldwide, where he led student services and experience initiatives focused on expanding access and improving outcomes. He previously held leadership roles at Western Governors University, as well as earlier roles with UTI and DeVry Education Group focused on admissions, operations and student

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