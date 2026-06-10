ATMC Releases 2026 Training Benchmarks Survey Results

The ASE Training Managers Council (ATMC) has released the results of its 2026 Training Benchmarks survey which provides valuable insights into technician training needs, industry trends and workforce development priorities across the automotive, truck and collision repair sectors. This year’s survey generated a significant increase in participation, with responses up by approximately 65 percent compared to 2025, reflecting stronger engagement from technicians, instructors and industry stakeholders nationwide.

The expanded response pool reinforces the survey’s role as a key benchmark for understanding how training delivery, accessibility and content needs continue to evolve. Findings from the 2026 survey show that technicians remain