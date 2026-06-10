CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ATMC Releases 2026 Training Benchmarks Survey Results

ATMC Releases 2026 Training Benchmarks Survey Results

By Leave a Comment

The ASE Training Managers Council (ATMC) has released the results of its 2026 Training Benchmarks survey which provides valuable insights into technician training needs, industry trends and workforce development priorities across the automotive, truck and collision repair sectors. This year’s survey generated a significant increase in participation, with responses up by approximately 65 percent compared to 2025, reflecting stronger engagement from technicians, instructors and industry stakeholders nationwide.

ASE Training Managers CouncilThe expanded response pool reinforces the survey’s role as a key benchmark for understanding how training delivery, accessibility and content needs continue to evolve. Findings from the 2026 survey show that technicians remain

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey