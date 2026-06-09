USAA to Return Nearly $1 Billion to Florida Members in Dividends and Auto Insurance Rate Cuts

USAA said June 8 it will distribute a $500 million dividend to about 830,000 Florida auto insurance policyholders, the largest single piece of nearly $1 billion in rate reductions and direct member returns the insurer expects to deliver in the state between December 2025 and July 2026.

The San Antonio, Texas-based insurer, which serves military members, veterans and their families, attributed the Florida returns to civil litigation and tort reforms that it said have curbed legal system abuse and helped stabilize the state’s insurance market. That same stabilization is reshaping the claims economics that casualty insurers and collision repair facilities