J.D. Power Finds Auto Insurance Customer Satisfaction Holds Steady

Insurers struggle to deliver seamless service across channels, shoppers turning to AI.

Overall customer satisfaction with auto insurers held steady this year even as the market softened, with insurers’ inability to deliver seamless interactions across service channels emerging as the single biggest drag on satisfaction, according to the J.D. Power 2026 U.S. Auto Insurance Study released June 9.

The study found overall satisfaction unchanged year over year at 644 on a 1,000-point scale, while satisfaction with price for coverage improved 3 points as fewer customers reported insurer-initiated premium increases.

As auto insurers shift from a multiyear run of rate increases