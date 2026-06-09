Crash Champions Opens Fifth New Hampshire Location

Crash Champions has opened a collision repair center at 16 Rockingham Road in Windham, N.H., its fifth location in the state and an addition to a national network the company says now exceeds 650 repair centers.

The 25,000-square-foot facility sits along the Route 28 corridor in southern New Hampshire. Its opening continues a state buildout the Chicago-based multi-shop operator (MSO) began in 2022 and extends a national expansion that has made Crash Champions, by its own description, the industry’s third-largest operator.

“New Hampshire continues to be an important growth market for Crash Champions, and we’re excited to further invest in