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Crash Champions Opens Fifth New Hampshire Location

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Crash Champions has opened a collision repair center at 16 Rockingham Road in Windham, N.H., its fifth location in the state and an addition to a national network the company says now exceeds 650 repair centers.

The 25,000-square-foot facility sits along the Route 28 corridor in southern New Hampshire. Its opening continues a state buildout the Chicago-based multi-shop operator (MSO) began in 2022 and extends a national expansion that has made Crash Champions, by its own description, the industry’s third-largest operator.

“New Hampshire continues to be an important growth market for Crash Champions, and we’re excited to further invest in

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