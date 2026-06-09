CAPA Certification Featured in ‘All Access with Andy Garcia’ Educational Segment

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) is featured in a newly released segment of “All Access with Andy Garcia,” a nationally distributed educational television series, profiling CAPA’s role as an independent standards organization for automotive replacement parts.

The educational feature, embedded below, is aimed at raising consumer awareness of how those parts are tested and certified touches directly on that debate.

The segment examines how CAPA’s certification supports quality, safety and confidence in automotive replacement parts, and how its standards-based testing is intended to promote consistency, transparency and informed decision-making across the repair market.

Testing and technical expertise featured in the segment are provided by Intertek, a testing and quality assurance company that supports CAPA’s certification programs by providing independent services in accordance with CAPA standards.

CAPA described the piece as a noncommercial educational feature focused on the role its standards play in supporting safe, reliable vehicle repairs.

Founded in 1987, CAPA is a nonprofit certification organization for automotive crash parts and an ANSI-accredited standards developer for competitive crash repair parts. Parts that pass its program carry the CAPA Quality Seal, which the association uses to distinguish certified parts from those that have not been independently tested.